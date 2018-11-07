PGA Tour DFS, Mayakoba Golf Classic 2018: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

The new PGA Tour season rolls on this week as the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic tees off from El Camaleón Golf Club in Mexico's Riviera Maya. There's no shortage of PGA DFS star power available with players like Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth among the top-priced options. FanDuel is running a $20,000 PGA Eagle, while DraftKings is hosting a $150,000 Drive the Green that awards $30,000 to the winner. Before you enter these PGA DFS tournaments or any others for the Mayakoba Golf Classic 2018, you'll want to see the optimal PGA DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups. One huge name McClure is all over this week: Gary Woodland at $11,800 on FanDuel and $10,700 on DraftKings.

Woodland, who has finished inside the top 10 in every start this season, is an almost sure-fire bet to finish near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. He enters this week's tournament full of confidence and ranks inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (80.56), birdie average (5.83) and scoring average (69.227), which will allow him to rack up points at the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

McClure's PGA DFS advice also includes fading Tony Finau ($11,900 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings).

Finau is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings this week, but he's coming off a disappointing 36th place finish at last week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He also missed the cut in his last start at this event after shooting an opening-round 76. Finau enters the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic ranked 180th in greens in regulation percentage (67.36), which doesn't bode well for his high price tag this week. There are far better PGA DFS values on DraftKings and FanDuel than the premium you'll need to pay for him.

