PGA Tour DFS, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he has been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this year. Last week at the WGC-HSBC Champions, McClure built his FanDuel lineup around Justin Rose. The result: Rose fired three rounds of 70 or better on his way to a score of 10 under par and a third-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. One huge name McClure is all over this week: Gary Woodland at $11,600 on FanDuel and $9,700 on DraftKings.

Woodland, who has finished fifth or better in every start this season, is an almost sure-fire bet to finish near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. He enters the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2018 full of confidence and finished last season ranked inside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (71.01) and scoring average (70.161), which will allow him to rack up plenty of points on DraftKings and FanDuel.

One big-name player McClure is avoiding like the plague this week: Jordan Spieth ($12,400 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings).

Spieth is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings, but he has failed to crack the top 10 in 12 of his past 13 starts on the PGA Tour. He also ranked 98th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (61.29) last season, which could lead to extremely difficult playing conditions this week.

