PGA Tour DFS, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he's produced plenty of top PGA Tour DFS picks this year.
Last week at the RBC Canadian Open, McClure built his DraftKings lineup around Dustin Johnson. The result: Johnson claimed the title and 155.90 points. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable weekend.
Now McClure has set his sights on the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and revealed his optimal DFS lineups. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.
One value pick McClure is all over this week: Aaron Wise at $6,700 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel.
A fast-rising 22-year-old player, Wise is now in the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings after a win at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May. He also finished second at the Wells Fargo Championship and has multiple top-15 performances on tour this year. He's 13th on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.09), so he should be able to rack up points in a hurry at a very affordable price.
A high-end pick McClure is all over: Justin Rose at $10,700 on DraftKings and $12,300 on FanDuel.
He's one of the hottest golfers on tour right now with four consecutive top-10 performances, including a win at the Fort Worth Invitational and a runner-up finish at the British Open. He has made every single cut this year and has eight top-10 finishes, so he should produce big numbers this weekend.
McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.
So what 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which value pick is the key to victory in DFS this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.
-
Steph Curry to play in Web.com event
Curry finished 148th in the 156-man field he played last season
-
Five Tiger stats that might surprise you
Big Cat has been cruising around the PGA Tour this season at a higher level than you might...
-
2018 Barracuda Championship odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated this week's 2018 Barracuda Championship 10,000 times
-
WGC Bridgestone Invitational odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated this week's 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 10,000...
-
DeChambeau apologizes for quick exit
The future U.S. Ryder Cupper did not have the greatest Sunday
-
Ryder Cup check-in shows elite teams
Tiger Woods is one of only two players on either side not ranked in the top 30