PGA Tour DFS, Wyndham Championship: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Wyndham Championship, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year. Last week at the PGA Championship, McClure built his DraftKings and FanDuel lineups around Justin Thomas. The result: Thomas fired four rounds of 69 or under on his way to a score of 10-under par and a sixth-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.



Now McClure has set his sights on the 2018 Wyndham Championship and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.



One huge name McClure is all over this week: Henrik Stenson at $12,100 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings.



Stenson, the defending champion of this event, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. He has already recorded five top-10 finishes this season and ranks in the top 10 in driving accuracy percentage (74.38), greens in regulation percentage (72.92) and scoring average (69.502), which will allow him to rack up points this week at Sedgefield Country Club.



One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the 2018 Wyndham Championship: Hideki Matsuyama ($11,900 on FanDuel, $11,300 on DraftKings).



Matsuyama is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings this week, but he has finished 35th or worse in his last three PGA Tour starts. McClure sees far better values than Matsuyama in this week's field.



McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.



So what 2018 Wyndham Championship lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.