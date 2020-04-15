PGA Tour set to announce return of season in June with Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, per report

After a month of stoppage due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Tour has its restart date, according to Golf Digest. The tour is planning to be back in action June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, at Colonial Country Club. If that date pans out, it will be almost three months to the day that the PGA Tour stopped playing after Round 1 at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in March.

The rest of the summer schedule is slated to play out like this, according to the report.

Charles Schwab Challenge : June 11-14

: June 11-14 RBC Heritage : June 18-21

: June 18-21 Travelers Championship : June 25-28

: June 25-28 Rocket Mortgage Classic : July 2-5

: July 2-5 John Deere Classic : July 9-12

: July 9-12 The Memorial Tournament : July 16-19

: July 16-19 3M Open : July 23-26

: July 23-26 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: July 29 - Aug. 2

Several of these tournaments are scheduled to be played without fans. This makes sense, and illustrates why golf is the easiest sport to bring back to the forefront. You can theoretically play a round of golf without getting within 6 feet of anyone. However, because so many different states and regulations are involved here, the process will be complicated.

The WGC event in Memphis will be followed by the start of the 2020 major championship season, which is tentatively scheduled to start August 6-9 with the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco -- although that situation seems pretty tenuous right now.

Following that comes the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the end of August. Then the U.S. Open is scheduled to take place Sept. 17-20, followed by the Ryder Cup on Sept. 25-27. The 2020 Masters is slated for November 12-15.

All of this is -- as it has always been -- quite fluid. Things could (and probably will) change in the weeks and months ahead, especially as regulations and guidelines are rolled out on a state and federal level. Things will be messy, especially for a sport in which so much travel (both domestic and international) is involved.

Still, there is a glimmer of hope here that golf could return this summer and play its way through the rest of the year, even without fans at events. At this point, as long as every safety precaution is taken, that sounds like a gold mine of content for a sports world starved for that very thing.