The PGA Tour announced Friday suspensions of Korn Ferry Tour players Vince India and Jake Staiano for violating the league's integrity program. Both players placed wagers on PGA Tour tournaments of which neither participated. These suspensions follow Ben An's three-month suspension handed out in early October.

India is suspended from PGA Tour-sanctioned competition for six months from Sept. 18 through March 17, 2024. Staiano's suspension will be half of that and in line with An's as his three-month hiatus from PGA Tour action began on Sept. 11 and goes through Dec. 10.

Neither India nor Staiano enjoyed much success on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. India tallied 21 starts missing 11 cuts with his best finish coming in July at the NV5 Invitational in the form of a T21. Meanwhile, Staiano missed five cuts in eight outings with his lone top-20 finish coming at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in early June.

The good news for both is the Korn Ferry Tour's 2024 schedule does not begin until the second week of January. Staiano won't miss any additional time on the circuit while India's absence will stretch across six tournaments.

The PGA Tour created the PGA Tour Integrity Program following the appeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protections Act (PASPA) in 2018. The goal of the program is to maintain the integrity of competition and mitigate any trickle-down effects of sports wagering.