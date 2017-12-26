President Trump plays golf with another duo of top American golfers

It would appear that POTUS is trying to tee it up every member of the 2018 Ryder Cup team

President Trump just keeps teeing it up with top 10 American golfers. After playing golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson a month ago, Trump played at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach with Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger just before Christmas.

Joining Thomas and Berger as well as the POTUS were Thomas' dad Mike and 2016 Houston Open winner and long-time Trump friend Jim Herman. The fivesome apparently played to a 22-hole draw.

Trump continues to tee it up with folks from the Presidents Cup (which he attended) at the beginning of October. Johnson, Woods, Berger and Thomas were all there, which means that we can't be that far from the Trump-Spieth-Fowler-Mickelson foursome ahead of the 2018 season.

Also, this entire extravaganza reminded me of this incredible photo from roughly this time last year when Trump played with Mac Daddy Santa at the same course. 

What a time to be alive.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories