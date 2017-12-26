President Trump plays golf with another duo of top American golfers
It would appear that POTUS is trying to tee it up every member of the 2018 Ryder Cup team
President Trump just keeps teeing it up with top 10 American golfers. After playing golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson a month ago, Trump played at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach with Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger just before Christmas.
Joining Thomas and Berger as well as the POTUS were Thomas' dad Mike and 2016 Houston Open winner and long-time Trump friend Jim Herman. The fivesome apparently played to a 22-hole draw.
Trump continues to tee it up with folks from the Presidents Cup (which he attended) at the beginning of October. Johnson, Woods, Berger and Thomas were all there, which means that we can't be that far from the Trump-Spieth-Fowler-Mickelson foursome ahead of the 2018 season.
Also, this entire extravaganza reminded me of this incredible photo from roughly this time last year when Trump played with Mac Daddy Santa at the same course.
What a time to be alive.
