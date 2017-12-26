President Trump plays golf with another duo of top American golfers

President Trump just keeps teeing it up with top 10 American golfers. After playing golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson a month ago, Trump played at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach with Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger just before Christmas.

Joining Thomas and Berger as well as the POTUS were Thomas' dad Mike and 2016 Houston Open winner and long-time Trump friend Jim Herman. The fivesome apparently played to a 22-hole draw.

Mar-a-Lago estate, the president joined professional golfers Daniel Berger, Jim Herman and Justin Thomas as well as Thomas’ father at Trump International Golf Club, west of West Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/5keuiATJaY — Stella_Basham 💙 (@Stella_Basham) December 24, 2017

Trump continues to tee it up with folks from the Presidents Cup (which he attended) at the beginning of October. Johnson, Woods, Berger and Thomas were all there, which means that we can't be that far from the Trump-Spieth-Fowler-Mickelson foursome ahead of the 2018 season.

Also, this entire extravaganza reminded me of this incredible photo from roughly this time last year when Trump played with Mac Daddy Santa at the same course.

What a time to be alive.