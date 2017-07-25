RBC Canadian Open picks: Can Matt Kuchar stay hot and win this week?

It's time to take a breather after that breathtaking Open Championship and hop back into regular old PGA Tour golf. This week's stop is the RBC Canadian Open, which has produced some incredibly memorable moments over the past few decades.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Canadian Open | Where: Ontario, Canada | When: July 27-30

Participants and odds

Dustin Johnson: 6-1

Matt Kuchar: 10-1

Charley Hoffman: 20-1

Bubba Watson: 25-1

Tony Finau: 25-1

Patrick Cantlay: 28-1

Field strength: B-

Johnson really elevates this field over what it could be in the wake of a major championship. There is some lingering juice from a Kuchar appearance as well given how he played at The Open (these are words I never thought I would type).

Three stories to watch

1. D.J.'s bounce back: This went largely unnoticed on Sunday at Royal Birkdale, but Dustin Johnson shot a hideous 77 and finished T54 after teeing off late on Sunday afternoon. He's had some really good finishes at this tournament (and two runners-up on this course), and he's generally unaffected by bad rounds. But I'm still curious to see how he plays coming off that 77.

2. Canada's 62-year drought: A Canadian has not win their national open since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Can Graham DeLaet or Adam Hadwin end the streak? Also, shout out to this tournament for turning one of its tee boxes into a hockey-like arena.

Two minutes for looking so good. Hockey boards and refs set up on par-3 7th hole this week @RBCCanadianOpen #pgatour #golf pic.twitter.com/m1uxbwCKtM — Dave Hilson (@dave_hilson) July 24, 2017

3. Matt Kuchar looks for a win: How cool would it be to see Kuchar come back a week after going at it with Jordan Spieth at Royal Birkdale and get a win here? Kuchar has three straight Canadian Open top 10s at this course and is obviously playing some tremendous golf. He'll be a fan (and field) favorite.

Past winners

2016: Jhonattan Vegas

2015: Jason Day

2014: Tim Clark

2013: Brandt Snedeker

2012: Scott Piercy

A good (but not great) list.

Let's look at the picks this week.

Winner: Dustin Johnson is the pick because of a staunch "when in doubt, go with the most athletically arrogant swing in the field" rule. D.J. is trying to get on track before defending at the Bridgestone Invitational and trying to take down Spieth and Rory McIlroy at Quail Hollow and the PGA Championship. I think he does so this week. Odds: 6-1

Top 10: Tony Finau has four top 20s in his last eight events and seems to have just figured out what it takes to play at the highest level on the PGA Tour. I could see him winning 3-4 times in the next five years. Odds: 25-1

Sleeper: Scott Stallings feels like he should have already been a Canadian Open winner. He's finished in the top 10 in each of his last two events, and as Rob Bolton points out here, he can get on some pretty outstanding heaters. He's got a great number given his recent success. Odds: 55-1