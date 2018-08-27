Rickie Fowler out of Dell Technologies Championship, missing second FedEx Cup Playoff event

Rickie Fowler won't be in the field for this week's FedEx Cup Playoff event, the Dell Technologies Championship, due to an oblique injury that has bothered him for most of the month. Fowler did not participate in The Northern Trust this past weekend, the first leg of the playoffs, because of the injury.

Fowler is currently No. 22 in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning his spot in the third event, the BMW Championship, is likely safe even without him playing this weekend. But his absence at an event he won in 2015 is concerning, particularly as this oblique injury lingers deeper into the postseason and closer to the Ryder Cup.

The injury was first mentioned by Fowler at the PGA Championship at Bellerive, where he noted that it flared up the previous week at the WGC-Bridgestone. Fowler had top-20 finishes at both events, which helped solidify his spot at one of eight automatic selections to the Ryder Cup.