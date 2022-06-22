Rory McIlroy is not one known to mince words, and the four-time major winner has been particularly assertive recently while addressing the state of the game and future of the PGA Tour amid the rise of LIV Golf. Ahead of the Travelers Championship this week, McIlroy was perhaps his most direct when asked to address the shifting of allegiances, referring to a few of his peers as "duplicitous" for walking back their previously stated commitments to the PGA Tour.

Directly questioned about Brooks Koepka deciding to play for LIV Golf after previously maintaining he was not interested in joining the Saudi Arabia-backed league, the Northern Irishman did not hold back.

"Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously," McIlroy said. "I think that's why I'm surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another, and I don't understand that. And I don't know if that's for legal reasons or if they can't -- I have no idea -- but it's pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing."

Ahead of the U.S. Open, Koepka criticized gathered media for inquiring about LIV Golf, saying questions about the league were inappropriate and were "throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open," one of his favorite events of the year. McIlroy clarified that he was not just referring to comments from last week.

"The whole way through. The whole way through, in public and private, all of it," McIlroy said.

Back in February, Koepka said he and "everybody out here is happy" with the PGA Tour. Later that month at the Honda Classic, he was more direct with his thoughts on those who might pick the payday over the prestige.

"Everyone talks about money. They've got enough of it," Koepka said. "I don't see it backing down; they can just double up [the offers], and they'll figure it out. [LIV Golf will] get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it."

McIlroy, who is experiencing a resurgence on the course this season, aims to win his second tournament in three tries this week in Cromwell, Connecticut. With the PGA Tour planning to expand purses of select events throughout the schedule in hopes of stemming the flow of its stars from leaving for LIV Golf, the 21-time winner on tour said he was not concerned about events not receiving boosted purses being diminished in the eyes of his peers.

"Look, there's obviously going to be some elevated events coming up here, and I think that's important. I think it's important for the future of the tour, and it's important for where we are right now," McIlroy said, "but I don't think it will minimize any other tournaments. You're going to have tournaments that guys love to play, and they're going to come back and keep playing them."