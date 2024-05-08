CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rory McIlroy on Wednesday appeared to make clear that he will not be returning to the PGA Tour policy board anytime soon. Speaking ahead of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, the 35-year-old outlined resistance he has faced since being asked by Webb Simpson to take his seat on the board in what would have been a return to a position McIlroy held before his resignation last November.

It was later confirmed McIlroy has taken his name out of board consideration, according to Golf Channel.

"There's been a lot of conversations," McIlroy said. "Sort of reminded me partly why I didn't [want to be on the board]. ... It got pretty complicated and pretty messy, and I think with the way it happened, I think it opened up some old wounds and scar tissue from things that have happened before.

"There was a subset of people on the board that were maybe uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason. I think the best course of action is if, you know, there's some people on there that aren't comfortable with me coming back on, then I think Webb just stays on and sees out his term, and I think he's gotten to a place where he's comfortable with doing that and I just sort of keep doing what I'm doing.

"So yeah, I put my hand up to help, and it was -- I wouldn't say it was rejected, it was a complicated process to get through to put me back on there. So that's all fine, no hard feelings, and we'll all move on."

Simpson requested McIlroy take his seat on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Enterprises boards, The Guardian reported in April. Simpson's three-year term is set to run through 2025, and after conversations and pushback, Simpson and McIlroy both confirmed Wednesday at Quail Hollow Club that Simpson will serve out the remainder of this term.

There are suggestions that Patrick Cantlay, notably in this report from from Golfweek, is among the "subset" of the board who pushed back on McIlroy's return. McIlroy and Cantlay recently had a spat on the golf course when Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, and McIlroy yelled at each other during the 2023 Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman has spoken about his outburst in Rome and detailed his less-than-friendly relationship with Cantlay.

Ever since softening his stance on LIV Golf, McIlroy has been adamant that a deal needs to be struck between the PGA Tour and LIV Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the financial backers of LIV. Pitching the idea of a world tour and a Champions League-type circuit consisting of the world's best players, McIlroy's ideas have been met with blank stares.

Rory believes a point of contention could be American golfers being unwilling to play 12 international tournaments a year. McIlroy also believes some may have a sour taste in their mouth should players from LIV Golf return after receiving generous contracts to jump to the 54-hole league.

McIlroy remains positive despite being boxed out of the board and despite the lack of progress since the June 6, 2023, framework agreement announcement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf that has yet to bear fruit despite an initial deadline of New Year's Eve.

"I'm still optimistic," McIlroy said. "I think Webb staying on is a really good thing. I think he's got a really balanced voice in all of this, and I think he sees the bigger picture, which is great. My fear was, if Webb stepped off and it wasn't me that was going in his place, what could potentially happen. Yeah, I'm really happy that Webb has made that decision to stay on and serve out the rest of his term."