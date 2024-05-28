The PGA Tour heads north of the border this week for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. Play gets underway on Thursday, May 30 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario. Rory McIlroy, who won this event in 2019 and 2022, headlines the 2024 RBC Canadian Open field. McIlroy's 2019 RBC Canadian Open win was the last time the event was held at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The world No. 3 enters as the +330 (risk $100 to win $330) in the latest 2024 RBC Canadian Open odds. Other top contenders include Tommy Fleetwood (18-1), Sahith Theegala (20-1), Shane Lowry (22-1), Cameron Young (22-1), Sam Burns (25-1), Alex Noren (25-1), and Corey Conners (25-1). The total 2024 RBC Canadian Open purse is $9.4 million, with the winner's taking home $1.69 million.

As the winner of two of the last three RBC Canadian Opens, would McIlroy make sense as a potential One and Done pick this week? Or should you save McIlroy and target a longshot like Tom Kim (50-1) or Adam Hadwin (55-1)?

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The Result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

His hot steak continued at the Players Championship, where McClure again recommended using Scheffler (if was still available) and Xander Schauffele. Both players were in contention until the end, with Scheffler coming out with the win and Schauffele finishing in second place! Then, at the Valspar Championship, McClure recommended using Cameron Young, who finished in second place, in OAD pools.

More recently, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, McClure recommended using 50-1 longshot Alex Noren in One and Done pools. Noren would go on to be in contention until the end, before finishing in third place, two strokes off the lead. And at the PGA Championship, McClure targeted Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, who finished in third and fourth places, respectively.

Top 2024 RBC Canadian Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks this week at Hamilton Golf and Country Club is Sahith Theegala. The 26-year-old former Pepperdine standout is one of the PGA Tour's top young players, and is emerging as one of the top all around golfers in the world. Theegala has six top-12 finishes in 2024, with some of his top performances coming in majors and signature events.

Theegala notched his first career PGA Tour win at the 2023 Fortinet Championship in the fall. He enters this week ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting (0.686) and fifth in total strokes gained (1.338). He also ranks 23rd in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.420) and 24th in strokes gained on approach (0.434). Theegala is easily one of the most talented players in the RBC Canadian Open field, and McClure believes he'll be in contention until the end. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

