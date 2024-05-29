The 2024 RBC Canadian Open will begin on Thursday at Hamilton Golf Club and for the first time since 1955, a Canadian citizen will return as the defending champion. Nick Taylor won in a thrilling playoff against Tommy Fleetwood last season and now he'll look to become the first Canadian ever to win the national open in back-to-back seasons. Taylor added a fourth career PGA Tour win earlier this season at the WM Phoenix Open and he's 30th in the Official World Golf Ranking as he begins his title defense.

Taylor is listed at +7000 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open odds and other Canadian contenders include Corey Conners (+2500), Mackenzie Hughes (+4500) and Adam Hadwin (+5500). Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open in 2019 and 2022 and he's the +330 favorite in this week's PGA odds.

Top 2024 RBC Canadian Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Canadian Open 2024: Fleetwood, who finished as the runner-up last year and has the second-shortest odds this year, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Fleetwood has made the cut in 114 of 136 PGA Tour events that he has played in, but he is still seeking his first victory. He has been outside the top 10 in his last three tournaments this season, including a T49 finish at the RBC Heritage.

Fleetwood ranks outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour in driving distance, GIR percentage and shots gained: approach to green. He did not play in this event when it was hosted by Hamilton Golf Club in 2019, which puts him at a disadvantage against some of the other golfers in the field. SportsLine's model does not like Fleetwood's chances of finally breaking through with a PGA Tour victory this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Sam Burns, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year-old is the No. 27 player in the world and the five-time PGA Tour winner is searching for his first victory in 2024 after winning at least once in each of the last three seasons.

Burns has four top-10 finishes on the season and also had a top-five finish at the Canadian Open in 2022. Well known as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, Burns enters the week ranked 51st in strokes gained: putting but he was top 10 in that category in each of the last three seasons. If he can turn things around with the flat stick while continuing to gain strokes against the field off the tee and on approach, he'll be a serious threat this week in Hamilton. See who else to back here.

2024 RBC Canadian Open odds, field

Rory McIlroy +330

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Sahith Theegala +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sam Burns +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Corey Conners +2500

Adam Scott +3000

Keith Mitchell +3500

Maverick McNealy +4000

Aaron Rai +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Erik van Rooyen +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Taylor Pendrith +6000

Kevin Yu +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Daniel Berger +7500

Doug Ghim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Robert MacIntyre +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Davis Riley +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen +9000

Seamus Power +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Sam Stevens +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

K.H. Lee +11000

S.H. Kim +11000

Luke List +11000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Chan Kim +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Joseph Bramlett +12000

Nate Lashley +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Michael Kim +12000

Bud Cauley +12000

Sam Ryder +15000

Mac Meissner +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Kevin Tway +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

C.T. Pan +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Gary Woodland +15000