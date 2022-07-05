The PGA Tour season's final major is on deck, and most of the world's top players will make final preparations this week at the 2022 Scottish Open. The Open Championship is on the Old Course at St. Andrews next week, but first up is a modern links test at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the PGA and European tours, which has brought the best field in the event's history. It features 14 of the world's top 15 golfers, led by top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, former No. 1 Jon Rahm and reigning British Open champion Collin Morikawa. Caesars Sportsbook lists Rahm as the 11-1 favorite in its latest 2022 Scottish Open odds, and Thomas and Scheffler are right on his heels at 12-1.

Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele are both priced at 18-1, followed by Patrick Cantlay (22-1), Cameron Smith (25-1) and Morikawa (25-1). Can Rahm continue what looks to be a resurgence and be a prime anchor for your 2022 Scottish Open Fantasy golf picks? Or would a young player like Sam Burns (28-1), with clear talent but little links experience, be worth a gamble? Before setting any Fantasy golf lineups or making any 2022 Scottish Open picks, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections from SportsLine expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

Gates has been crushing his golf picks all season. At last week's John Deere Classic, he nailed 40-1 long shot J.T. Poston as a potential winner. "Poston has been sniffing a win in recent months," Gates said. "At these odds, I think it is more than fair to give Poston a light sprinkle to come away with the win."

The 29-year-old went 21 under at TPC Deere Run to cruise to a three-stroke victory, his second on the PGA Tour and his first in nearly three years. Gates' top three fantasy anchors also all finished in the top 16, two of them in the top 10.

At the Travelers, he was all over Sahith Theegala, who was priced at just $7,300 at DraftKings and finished as a runner-up to help many Fantasy golf players cash in. At the Memorial, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including his biggest sleeper, Brendan Steele -- just $6,600 at DraftKings -- who posted a top-10 finish.

And at the Wells Fargo, four of his top six players finished in the top five, including winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

One player Gates is firmly backing for this week's tournament in Scotland is Burns, even though he has seemed to hit a little speed bump. The 25-year-old has three victories and eight top-10 finishes this season and is second in the FedEx Cup standings. Burns missed the cut at the Travelers to follow up a T-27 at the U.S. Open, but he was in the top five in both events before that, including his win at the Charles Schwab. His putting (12th in strokes gained) and iron play (14th in greens in regulation) can succeed anywhere, and Gates expects Burns to get hot again.

On the other hand, Gates is shockingly fading Morikawa, pointing out that the 25-year-old rarely performs at his best before a major tournament. He missed the cut at the Memorial before tying for fifth at the U.S. Open and finished T-68 at Valspar in his last individual event before his fifth-place finish at the Masters. The two-time major champion also has struggled around the greens (165th in strokes gained), and has had well-documented issues that have cropped up with his putter. Gates will steer clear this week but just might consider him for St. Andrews.

