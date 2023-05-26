Fresh off winning a second straight NCAA individual title, Rose Zhang announced her decision to turn professional. With her most recent triumph at Grayhawk Golf Club, the Stanford standout became the first woman to win back-to-back NCAA crowns, adding to her laundry list of accomplishment at the amateur ranks. Zhang will begin her professional career next week at the Mizuho Americas Open hosted by Michelle Wie West.

"Wow… it's finally happening," Zhang wrote on her Instagram. "I am excited to announce that I am officially turning professional and will be making my debut at the Mizuho Americas Open next week! The endless love, support and inspiration from so many people brought me to this point of my golf career. From my teammates to my coaches and trainers, to my friends and my family – you have all been integral in my journey, shaping me as a person and player while making sacrifices for my success. You have made it possible for me to pursue my dreams."

This will mark only the beginning of Zhang's summer schedule. The United States Golf Association granted the 20-year-old a special invitation into the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links from July 6-9. Zhang was also given an exemption into the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club from Aug. 10-13. Additionally, the California native is slated to tee it up in the KPMG Women's PGA at Baltusrol, the Dana Open, Amundi Evian Championship, CP Women's Open and Kroger Queen City Championship.

"Looking forward, I am truly blessed to have a packed summer schedule that includes all four of the Major Championships and want to thank the PGA, the USGA, the R&A and all of the title sponsors for such incredible opportunities at the start of my career," Zhang continued. "Stanford is truly a special place with special people. I would never take these incredible memories and experiences for granted. With that in mind, while I am pursuing my professional career, I will continue to earn my degree in the years to come. Stanford fam forever. I appreciate everyone who continues to believe and support in me as I will be embarking on this new chapter in my life. With faith in God's plan, I'm stoked for what's to come."

Zhang was dominant throughout two seasons at Stanford. She won 12 times in 20 starts — including eight in 10 starts this season — and surpassed fellow Stanford alums Tiger Woods, Maverick McNealy and Patrick Rodgers, all of whom had won 11 times at the collegiate level.

Zhang is a three-time winner of the McCormack Medal given annually to the top amateur player in the world, and a two-time winner of the Annika Award given to the top women's player in college golf. She was ranked No. 1 in the Women's World Golf Ranking for a record 141 consecutive weeks.

She set the NCAA single-season scoring record her freshman year with an average of 69.68, only to break it a year later with an average of 68.81. Some of Zhang's biggest triumphs at the amateur level include the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur, 2021 U.S. Girls Junior and 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur.