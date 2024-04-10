Picking the outright winner at the 2024 Masters is just one way to get in on the betting action at Augusta National Golf Club starting Thursday. With 89 golfers in the 2024 Masters field, there are a wide variety of 2024 Masters prop bets available, including round-by-round scores, who will make the cut, head-to-head matchups, and total score over/unders. With two wins on the PGA Tour this season, Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, is the 13-4 favorite to win it all in the 2024 Masters odds. Scheffler Masters props include being -200 in a head-to-head matchup with Rory McIlroy and an over/under for Round 1 score of 70.5.

Tiger Woods props are also popular, including the five-time Masters winner finishing in the top 40 (+120) and making the cut (-104) in the latest Masters 2024 props. Before locking in your 2024 Masters prop picks or entering Masters pool picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. He is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since the restart.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the Masters golf tournament and just locked in his top prop picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Masters 2024 prop picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters prop picks

We can tell you that one of McClure's favorite Masters prop picks is Ludvig Aberg to be the top debutant at +275. A first-time Masters participant hasn't won it all since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. Winning is a big ask for Aberg, but for this prop to hit, he only needs to finish ahead of the other first-time players in the 2024 Masters field. Among the other 19 first-time players at the Masters 2024, Wyndham Clark is the only other golfer with lower outright odds (15-1) than Aberg's 25-1.

Aberg has been on a tear since turning pro last summer. He's won one event on the PGA Tour (the 2023 RSM Classic) and one on the Euro Tour (2023 European Masters). However, it is his overall consistency that McClure values for this prop. Aberg has finished no worse than 25th in his last six PGA Tour events, a span that includes three top-10 finishes. Another finish like that gives him a great chance to cash this Masters props at a strong plus-money payout. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Masters 2024 prop picks

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the 2024 Masters, including a prop that pays almost 20-1 and comes from an unlikely player. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Masters prop picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the Masters 2024, and which golfer should you target for almost a 20-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Masters 2024 prop picks, all from the golf expert who is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since 2020, and find out.