Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas break down the art of club twirling with Ahmad Rashad
Two of the best of their respective generations show us how it's done
Ahmad Rashad recently talked to Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas on the driving range about how both of them twirl the club. As a connoisseur of #TourSauce, I listened with both eyes wide open and enjoyed the breakdown from two former world No. 1s.
Woods is big on the right thumb catalyzing the twirl. Thomas joked that that's why we see him send his hands soaring on so many twirls (like the Presidents Cup in 2009 at Harding Park, which was an all-time twirl -- see below). Thomas, on the other hand, is more of a left-hand only guy. The full twirl is done with only the left hand. I think this is probably easier and more traditional way to do it.
Regardless, I know the conversation wasn't exactly the highest level of journalism or as technically robust as some might have hoped, but I thought the whole thing was pretty awesome.
"The shot doesn't matter," Thomas said, "you just want to look cool."
And here's a look at both of them twirling in a real event.
-
How to watch the 2018 John Deere Classic
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 John Deere Classic live this week
-
Tour pro hires high school caddie
This is a pretty cool move by Australian Steve Bowditch
-
2018 John Deere Classic odds, top picks
SportsLine simulated the John Deere Classic 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
-
John Deere Classic expert picks, odds
The last Open Championship tune-up takes place this week at one of the most fun events of the...
-
British Open 2018 odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine simulated the 2018 British Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprising p...
-
PGA DFS: John Deere Classic DK lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...