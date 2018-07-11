Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas break down the art of club twirling with Ahmad Rashad

Ahmad Rashad recently talked to Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas on the driving range about how both of them twirl the club. As a connoisseur of #TourSauce, I listened with both eyes wide open and enjoyed the breakdown from two former world No. 1s.

Woods is big on the right thumb catalyzing the twirl. Thomas joked that that's why we see him send his hands soaring on so many twirls (like the Presidents Cup in 2009 at Harding Park, which was an all-time twirl -- see below). Thomas, on the other hand, is more of a left-hand only guy. The full twirl is done with only the left hand. I think this is probably easier and more traditional way to do it.

Regardless, I know the conversation wasn't exactly the highest level of journalism or as technically robust as some might have hoped, but I thought the whole thing was pretty awesome.

"The shot doesn't matter," Thomas said, "you just want to look cool."

And here's a look at both of them twirling in a real event.