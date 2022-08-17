Tiger Woods is back ... at least digitally. Nobody knows when Woods will return to the golf course after missing the cut at the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews, but it was announced on Wednesday that he will in fact be playing golf on television screens across the nation at some point over the next few months. Woods was named the cover athlete of PGA Tour 2K23, which is expected to release later in 2022.

Woods' introduction into the budding 2K golf franchise comes nearly 18 months after he initially signed with the franchise. Tiger is expected to be featured across all iterations of the game (there are many).

Though Woods signed with 2K a few months into 2021, the company did not release a 2K22 game following its smashing 2K21 success. Instead, it jumped ahead a year to 2K23 and put Tiger on the cover following his reentry into the actual golf world. Woods played three major championships in 2022 and made the cut in two of them following a miraculous return from a car crash that nearly took one of his legs.

Woods is no stranger to video game covers. After a lengthy run with EA Sports -- Woods had his own game with EA from 1999-2013 and was the cover boy every year -- this is his first dive back into the video game world. Woods' EA game reportedly generated more than $700 million from beginning to end.

"We had an incredible run," agent Mark Steinberg said at the time. "Outside of [John] Madden, you would be hard pressed to find a sports figure that meant as much to a video game company as Tiger meant to EA."

EA Sports is actually developing a new golf game of its own, which is supposed to be released in spring 2023. There's no official word on when 2K23 will be released, but it could drop later in 2022 and it will crush. With Woods on the cover and rumors that Michael Jordan is also going to be part of the game, it will likely blow PGA Tour 2K21's impressive numbers (2 million units early on) out of the water.

Woods follows pal Justin Thomas as the cover boy after he graced the cover of PGA Tour 2K21. More details about the game will be released later this month.