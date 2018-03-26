Tiger Woods schedule: 2018 National becomes first post-Masters event announced

Having contended in five events leading up to the Masters, Tiger Woods is now in position to begin planning his 2018 post-Masters schedule. Woods on Monday announced that he has committed to play the 2018 National at TPC Potomac in the Washington D.C. area. This is the second year in a row this event will be played at TPC Potomac.

Woods playing is not a surprise as, like the Genesis Open, proceeds from this tournament benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation. Woods' foundation is also closely tied to the Hero World Challenge in December.

"I am really looking forward to being back in the D.C. area this summer playing in The National," Woods said in a statement. "As a two-time champion of this event benefiting my foundation, The National has always been a special event for me."

Woods won the tournament in 2009 and 2012 when it was held at Congressional Country Club.

Interestingly, the PGA Tour cut ties with Congressional as host of the event last September when the event could not find a title sponsor (it was previously called the Quicken Loans National). It apparently remains without a title sponsor into 2018.

"This is one of our highest priorities," Woods' agent Mark Steinberg told the Washington Post. "The event, at this point, is not going away. I want to be clear about that. We are looking for a title sponsor in the D.C. area. Where that event would be played is still up in the air. We don't know the answer to that. We have to work on the economics and finances. But we're actively looking, and we have a number of good leads and sponsors and are talking to them daily."