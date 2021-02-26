Tiger Woods was moved Thursday from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after three days of surgery and care for the 15-time major winner. Woods was badly injured in a one-car crash Tuesday morning just south of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department indicated on Tuesday that he would have been transported to a facility other than Harbor-UCLA, a tier 1 trauma center, had his injuries been life-threatening. Instead, he landed at Harbor-UCLA for surgery on numerous substantial injuries in his lower right leg. The incident was ruled "purely accidental" following an investigation by the LACSD.

Officers indicated that Tiger's life was saved because he was wearing his seatbelt and driving a 2021 Genesis SUV. The vehicle ended up hundreds of feet from a median, which he crossed, down at the bottom of a sloping gulley off the side of the road. According to the LACSD, Woods was alert and conscious at the scene of the crash -- despite a crushed front portion of his SUV -- before he was transported to Harbor-UCLA.

Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer of Harbor-UCLA, provided a detailed update on Tiger's surgeries on Tuesday evening following his admittance to the hospital. By Thursday, he had left Harbor-UCLA for Cedars-Sinai.

Mr. Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopedic care and recovery. To respect patient confidentiality, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center will not provide any further information about the patient's care. On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes.

It is likely that other surgeries will be required for Woods in the near and distant future as his right leg heals from extensive injuries that required screws, rods and a fasciotomy "to relieve pressure due to swelling."

It is unknown how long Woods will be at Cedars-Sinai, but it will likely be a while as doctors try and put the lower half of his body back together. This could include skin grafts on his mangled right leg. Keeping it away from infection will be paramount in the very near future, and a return to his home in Florida does not seem to be imminent.

"Learning to walk here is going to be a big step forward," said Dr. Agus, a USC professor of medicine who was interviewed Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. "Obviously, this is Tiger Woods. He is going to recover from this. He'll do a lot more than just walking, but it will take time."

"He's going to have multiple surgeries over the next week or two," said Dr. Michael Zuri, a doctor of podiatric medicine and board-certified physician who specializes in sports injuries. "This is definitely of a limb-threatening nature. Do I think he'll lose his leg? Probably not. ... The next week is crucial. Infection is a major concern. ... I would say a month is when they'll kind of know what's going on as long as he doesn't have a bone infection or soft tissue complication. This is a tenuous thing for a while."

Woods, who will not be charged by the LACSD, was originally in Los Angeles to host the Genesis Invitational, which is supported by his foundation. On Monday and Tuesday, he was participating in a series of promotional video shoots with celebrities.

Tiger has not played professional golf since the PNC Challenge in December, which he played with his son Charlie. Woods was recovering from a fifth back surgery, which he underwent a few days before Christmas.