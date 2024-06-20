LIV Golf returns to action at a new venue as the 54-hole circuit travels to Nashville for the first time to play at The Grove. Headlining the action is none other than the man who topped the leaderboard at the 2024 U.S. Open, now-two time national champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Fresh off his second U.S. Open victory, the American returns to LIV Golf having taken an extended victory lap over the last week. Appearing on morning shows, talk shows and everything in between, the 30-year-old will look to continue his quality play in Nashville with his Crushers GC atop the team standings.

While there is a chance that DeChambeau is (rightfully) tired, another player who should be well rested is Jon Rahm. The two-time major champion was forced to withdraw during LIV Golf Houston and was unable to tee it up for the U.S. Open due to a lesion between his pinky and ring toe.

Planning to return to the course this week, the Spaniard seeks the first LIV Golf title of his career alongside teammate Tyrrell Hatton, who enjoyed a solid U.S. Open. Fireballs captain Sergio Garcia also played well at Pinehurst No. 2, as did his teammate David Puig, who punched his ticket into the Olympics later this summer thanks to making the cut.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka looks for his second LIV Golf victory of the year with players like Joaquin Niemann, Dean Burmester, Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson rounding out the action.

Where to watch LIV Golf Nashville

Event: LIV Golf Nashville | June 21-23

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: The Grove -- Nashville, Tennessee

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf Nashville