Last week, Charlie Woods helped coach his father at the 124th U.S. Open. This week, he qualified for a prestigious USGA event himself. The younger Woods will compete in his first U.S. Junior Amateur after shooting 71 in a qualifier at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida.

Woods was 3 over through two holes but clawed all the way back to finish as the only golfer under par at the qualifier, thus earning medalist honors. He made five birdies en route to posting his low number.

"I didn't play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16," he said. "I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles, and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them. Putting was my biggest strength today. I made a lot of putts when I needed to."

Woods, who is still just 15 years old, will compete in the U.S. Junior Am from July 22-27 at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The U.S. Junior Am is one of 17 USGA championships being held throughout 2024.

"It feels amazing to qualify for my first USGA championship," he added. "I'm excited to compete in the U.S. Junior Amateur next month, especially somewhere as historic as Oakland Hills."

Woods is one of 264 golfers who will play two rounds of stroke play at Oakland Hills on the South Course and North Course at a venue that has hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships, two U.S. Amateurs and a Ryder Cup. After two rounds of stroke play, the 64 best players advance to match play, which will be exclusively played on the championship South Course over the remaining four days of the event.

Charlie is following in Tiger's footsteps -- at least as it relates to playing in the U.S. Junior Am. Tiger played his first in 1990 at the age of 14 when he reached the semifinals at Lake Merced. Then he won the event three times in a row from 1991-93. Tiger's victories came at Bay Hill, Wollaston and Waverley Country Club, and his match play record was a staggering 22-1 across his four appearances in the event.

Tiger is one of just two golfers (Jordan Spieth) to win multiple U.S. Junior Ams. Other recent winners of this tournament now on the PGA Tour include Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee and Nick Dunlap.

Following his three U.S. Junior Amateur wins, Tiger went on to win three U.S. Amateurs in a row (1994-96). He is the only player to accomplish that feat.

The U.S. Junior Amateur champion will earn an exemption into the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.