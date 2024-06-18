Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-infused simulator golf league, TGL, is officially full. Boston Common Golf announced Tuesday that its final roster spot will be filled by Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama as the man from Japan joins McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott on the Boston squad.

"I'm excited to join Boston Common Golf and be a part of TGL," said Matsuyama. "Teaming up with Rory, Keegan, and Adam – three incredible players I deeply respect – fills me with excitement and anticipation. Together, I hope we can push the boundaries of golf and create an unforgettable new experience for fans around the world. Most importantly, I am looking forward to the four of us winning championships together."

Matsuyama's place on the team was originally held by Tyrrell Hatton until the Englishman made his move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in early 2024. With Hatton choosing to sport a Legion XIII hat in lieu of a Boston Common Golf hat, team captain McIlroy was in need of one more player on his roster ultimately settling on Matsuyama.

With the addition of Matsuyama to Boston Common Golf, all six TGL teams are now filled as the league charts its course towards a January 2025 launch date.

Matsuyama is not the only person to join Boston Common Golf this week as singer Niall Horan's investment group, Greenbridge Ventures, has backed the team as well. Friends with McIlroy for quite some time, the former One Direction member has caught the golf bug and joins the long list of celebrities invested in various TGL teams.

"Golf has been a lifelong passion of mine and I'm thrilled to be part of this exciting new venture alongside my investment group Greenbridge Ventures in partnership with Fenway Sports Group and Rory, who has been a longtime friend," Horan said. "I can't wait to experience team golf in this unique format that merges technology with green grass play. Being able to combine my love for the game and my friendship with Rory into a relationship that helps launch a new concept in golf is truly special. It's a fantastic opportunity and I think this new league backed by both Tiger Woods and Rory and team will bring a fresh perspective to the sport I adore."

