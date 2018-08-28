Tony Romo seeking Web.com Tour card, will golf at qualifying event in Texas

Tony Romo is continuing his golf career. After a rough stint on the PGA Tour in which Romo finished last at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, the former Cowboys quarterback and current NFL on CBS analyst is taking his talents to the Web.com Tour. Romo will tee off at Texas' Lantana Golf Club on Wednesday.

Romo is an amateur player, which puts him on the fringe for the tour, but his low handicap is helping him through. He competed at Puntacana on a sponsorship exemption, and although his time on the PGA Tour isn't really coming through (Romo also tried to play into the U.S. Open this summer, shooting a 77 and ultimately coming up short), he's still played well on the amateur circuit. The field will feature 68 players, with 228 first-stage spots up in the air.

Athletes have competed in Web.com Tour events in the past. Stephen Curry has played at the Ellie May Classic each of the past two years, but no one has tried to enter the tour from another sport since tennis player Mardy Fish in 2014. Fish didn't make it past pre-qualifiers.

Romo, 38, hopes to make it just a bit further. It's a tough challenge, especially because he won't know how many of those 228 qualifying spots his competition will playing for, but Romo seems committed to his golf game.