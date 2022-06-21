Many of the PGA Tour's top players have been on fire, and several will try to continue that this week at the 2022 Travelers Championship, which tees off Thursday. TPC River Highlands shouldn't put up a lot of fight this week in Cromwell, Conn., but the event is a favorite of players and fans alike, and it's a convenient trip over from Brookline after last week's U.S. Open. The course is the second-shortest on tour behind Pebble Beach, and it yields a lot of birdie opportunities. The average winning Travelers score at TPC River Highlands (since 1984) is 14-under par. Harris English and Kramer Hickok went 13-under last year then went to a playoff that ended up as the second-longest in PGA Tour history, with English winning on the eighth hole. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who tied for second at last week's U.S. Open, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and four-time major champ Rory McIlroy highlight the field.

Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 9-1 favorite in its latest 2022 Travelers Championship odds. Scheffler (10-1) and Justin Thomas (11-1) also are expected to be top contenders in the Travelers Championship 2022 field. Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Sam Burns (16-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1) also are among those making the trip over from Brookline who will be seeking a victory.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport.

Gates has been crushing his golf picks all season. Before the U.S. Open, he said Scheffler was well worth the high price to have him as the anchor for your Fantasy picks. And he was, as the Masters champion tied for second and was the second-highest fantasy scorer of the week behind winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

At the Memorial Tournament, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including Will Zalatoris, who tied for fifth. His biggest sleeper pick of the week, Brendan Steele -- priced at just $6,600 at DraftKings -- posted a top-10 finish.

And at the Wells Fargo, four of his top six players finished in the top five, including winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Gates isn't hesitating to back McIlroy this week, as the Northern Irishman "is arguably playing the best golf in the world right now," the expert says. McIlroy tied for fifth at the U.S. Open last week after winning in Toronto the previous week. His stats line him up for success anywhere, as he leads the tour in scoring average (68.657). He also is first in strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained total and has finished in the top 10 in seven of his 11 events. That includes two victories and a runner-up finish at the Masters. "I see no reason not to trust him," Gates says.

On the other hand, Gates is staying far away from Koepka again, despite the four-time major champion's pedigree. The reports that he will be joining LIV Golf just add to the reasons to avoid the 32-year-old. Koepka has played only the three majors since the end of March, and he has a missed cut at the Masters and 55th-place finishes in the other two. His game is a mess, and given the distractions brought on by the recent news, his big name isn't enough to take a chance. "Koepka just does not have it right now," Gates says, and he is steering clear.

