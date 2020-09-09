Brooks Koepka announced Wednesday afternoon he is withdrawing from next week's U.S. Open at Winged Foot. The two-time U.S. Open champion alluded to injury concerns as the reason for his decision, which comes on the heels of a season marred by lingering knee and hip ailments.

"Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week's U.S. Open," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon."

Koepka missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship last month and withdrew from the Northern Trust ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs. But despite nagging injuries, he still managed to produce a few highlights, including a T2 finish at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and a top-10 finish at RBC Heritage.

Koepka still wasn't his normal, healthy and dominant self on the tour this season. After thrice winning on the tour last season and finishing second at the U.S. Open, he managed to miss five cuts in the 2019-20 season -- two more than the two previous years combined.

On the heels of his three-win 2018-19 season, Koepka had stem cell work done on his injured knee. He then re-injured the same knee in South Korea in October, which prompted him to take an extended absence from the sport to recover.

"It was a lot worse than we let on," Koepka said via Golf.com earlier this summer of his knee. "I'm nowhere near 100%; I don't know if my knee will ever be 100%. It's one of those things where I'm just trying every day."

Last month at the PGA Championship, a trainer was always nearby, even tending to him mid-round because of a hip ailment.

"It was my hip. Nothing to do with my knee," he explained of the trainer working kinks out of him on the course. "It's fine. I woke up this morning, it was tight, and worked out and it got even tighter and then we loosened it up. It was a little tight when I was hitting balls on the range but it's nothing to be worried about."

The four-time major champion won the U.S. Open in consecutive years in 2017 and 2018.