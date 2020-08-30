Dustin Johnson needed to birdie one of the final two holes in the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship to tie Jon Rahm at 4 under and send the second-to-last event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season into a playoff. It did not look like that was going to happen until literally the last second.

After a par at the tough par-4 17th hole, D.J. took an absolute hack off the tee on No. 18 and sent his drive way out to the right. After an underrated second shot out of the rough to 43 feet, and that looked like a wrap for Rahm to get his second win of the year.

Not so fast, though! D.J. let the insanely speedy putt fall over a ridge and race for the cup. He left the flagstick in, which it banked off of and dropped for a birdie, a 276 score and a playoff between the two top-ranked players on the planet.

It was the most improbable ending at Olympia Fields to what has been a spectacular golf tournament until the actual ending of the golf tournament. Johnson got a taste of what he did to Rahm by Rahm himself. On the first playoff hole, after Rahm's drive ended up in the same spot off the tee on 18, he hit it to 66 feet, which made for a tough two-putt.

He one-putted it. That's right, Rahm buried a 66-footer to win the BMW Championship on the same green where D.J. had hit a 43-footer just minutes before to send it into a playoff. As far as endings go, it's as good as we've seen in a long time on the PGA Tour.