WATCH: European Tour players take aim at targets from the top of a cruise ship

Francesco Molinari, Jon Rahm and Thorbjorn Olesen -- all members of the 2018 European Ryder Cup team -- participated in a little challenge in Dubai earlier this week. From the deck of a monstrous cruise ship, they had to hit balls into the water at targets bearing the names of previous winners of the DP World Tour Championship.

The best part? Their captain -- Thomas Bjorn -- played the role of an actual captain and needled them with a walkie talkie from a ship several hundred yards away. His best line was about his star in Paris: "Open champion, five for five [at the Ryder Cup] and you can't even [hit one of these targets]."

Molinari went on to win -- which makes sense considering he's won just about everything he's looked at this season -- and is in line to take the season-long Race to Dubai, too. The Italian sits T27 after two rounds of the World Tour Championship, but he'll take home the Race to Dubai as long as Tommy Fleetwood doesn't win that tournament (Fleetwood is currently T6).

Regardless, the European Tour and its players continue to make fun, terrific videos and display a camaraderie indicative of why they've won seven of the last nine Ryder Cups.