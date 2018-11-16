WATCH: European Tour players take aim at targets from the top of a cruise ship
Francesco Molinari, Jon Rahm and Thorbjorn Olesen show off their skills in Dubai
Francesco Molinari, Jon Rahm and Thorbjorn Olesen -- all members of the 2018 European Ryder Cup team -- participated in a little challenge in Dubai earlier this week. From the deck of a monstrous cruise ship, they had to hit balls into the water at targets bearing the names of previous winners of the DP World Tour Championship.
The best part? Their captain -- Thomas Bjorn -- played the role of an actual captain and needled them with a walkie talkie from a ship several hundred yards away. His best line was about his star in Paris: "Open champion, five for five [at the Ryder Cup] and you can't even [hit one of these targets]."
Molinari went on to win -- which makes sense considering he's won just about everything he's looked at this season -- and is in line to take the season-long Race to Dubai, too. The Italian sits T27 after two rounds of the World Tour Championship, but he'll take home the Race to Dubai as long as Tommy Fleetwood doesn't win that tournament (Fleetwood is currently T6).
Regardless, the European Tour and its players continue to make fun, terrific videos and display a camaraderie indicative of why they've won seven of the last nine Ryder Cups.
-
McIlroy in contention in Dubai after 67
After a pretty interesting week of interviews, McIlroy is producing where it counts
-
Howell leads RSM Classic after Round 1
Howell III opened the second-to-last tournament of 2018 with one of his best rounds of the...
-
Eight questions about The Match
Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson might be great, but I have some doubts
-
Molinari ahead of Fleetwood in Dubai
Molliwood, as they are affectionately known, are squaring off this week at the World Tour...
-
How to watch the 2018 RSM Classic
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 RSM Classic live this week
-
RSM Classic 2018 odds, top picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated this week's 2018 RSM Classic 10,000 times