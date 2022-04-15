Jordan Spieth had an unexpected interruption during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links.

At that moment in the second round, Spieth was tied for 30th at a 2-under par. While he lined up for his second shot on the No. 8 fairway, a deer appeared from the forest. After running across the grass all the way to the sand, the deer turned around and headed back to the woods.

The official PGA account tweeted a video of the incident and playfully asked for deer puns.

While animals interrupting a golf game have happened before, it's not something that happens everyday, especially with a deer sprinting across the fairway as a player is getting ready for a shot. Spieth wound up making a par on the hole, and remained in contention as his second round wound down. Spieth is looking to win on the PGA Tour for the first time this season, after his last win at the Valero Texas Open in April of 2021. That's the three-time major champion's only win on Tour since winning the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

It's been an interesting day for Spieth and nature, as earlier he was also dealing with some difficulties with the wind.