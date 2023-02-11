What happens when a spectator at a PGA Tour event catches an errant shot? That is what Jordan Spieth found out at the Phoenix Open.

On the fourth hole in his first round at TPC Scottsdale, Spieth's shot had a little too much heat behind it and a little too much wind underneath it. That resulted in the ball flying into a crowd and into the lap of a spectator. The fan picked up the ball off his leg and quickly tossed it onto the ground.

That's when things got interesting. Spieth walked up and tried to sort out the ruling. Ultimately, Spieth was allowed to play the ball where it hit the spectator.

Luckily for the fan, Spieth didn't have to shoot it off his leg. Instead, the three-time major winner took a drop where the fan was sitting. Spieth was able to save par from there and remains near the top of the Phoenix Open leaderboard.

Speith is looking to win this tournament for the first time after three previous top 10 finishes and also pick up his first PGA Tour victory since winning the Texas Open in 2021.