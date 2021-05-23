Phil Mickelson's rollercoaster start to Round 4 on Sunday at the 2021 PGA Championship hit a new apex at the par-3 5th hole as he drained one of the best shots of the weekend to take a brief two-shot lead on the field. After his initial shot into the green fell short and left into the sandy area, Mickelson -- with a wedge in hand -- flopped his ball onto the green where it hopped a few times and smoothly dripped to the bottom of the cup.

The shot for Mickelson gave him a birdie after his blundered approach shot and a two-stroke advantage on the leaderboard over Brooks Koepka, who moments later two-putted for par.

Here's another look from a different angle. The crowd roar, the fist pump, Verne Lundquist on the call -- this shot had a little of everything.

It was yet another momentum swing in a round that has given us plenty. Mickelson bogeyed the first while Koepka birdied to take the lead. That was followed by a double-bogey for Koepka on No. 2 and a birdie for Mickelson as he regained the lead. The two keep trading blows down the stretch here at the PGA Championship as each is trying to make history. Mickelson is aiming to become oldest golfer to ever win a major championship, while Koepka is trying to become the 20th golfer to win 5+ majors in his career.