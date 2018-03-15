WATCH: Tiger Woods sends fans into frenzy with 71-foot putt for lead at Arnold Palmer
Big Cat is back out in front at his old stomping grounds, performing incredibly well at Bay Hill
Tiger Woods made a 71-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole on Thursday in Round 1 of the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational to get to 4 under and take the early lead in the event. Woods, who was 3 under on his front nine, double bogeyed the third hole before bouncing back with birdies at No. 4, No. 6 and No. 7 to set the early pace at Bay Hill.
The craziest of them was also the deepest. Because Woods was on the fringe, this actually upped his strokes gained around the greens to No. 1 in the field after this hole. He's been great with his wedges, for sure, but obviously making a birdie like this provided a lot of the juice to that number.
Tiger has won this event eight times in his career.
