There has been an obsession with Tiger Woods' golf swing for the last 25 years. Now, there's going to be an obsession with his son Charlie's swing, too. Father and son are teaming up at the PNC Championship this weekend, and there are going to be some absolute takes about the 11-year-old and the 44 year-old, who will be paired with Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.

And while Charlie's golf future is ambiguous, we now know that his swing is not only quite good but also resembles his dad's, right down to their mannerisms both before and after hitting the ball.

Again, this means nothing for his future and it's extremely unlikely that anyone -- even Tiger's son -- will have even a quarter of the career Tiger put together, but it's certainly interesting to watch.

Tiger and Charlie warmed up at the PNC Championship on Thursday for the pro-am, and here's what the swings looked like next to each other. What's amazing is how similar they appear in everything outside of the swing itself. Typical father-son stuff, probably, but odd to view in light of just much we've watched Tiger over the last 25 years.

One of my unexpected pleasures of covering Woods for eight years has been this era of Tiger playing the role of joyful dad. It's been genuinely fun to write and think about. As a fan of golf, it's been enjoyable to watch as well. The exhibition this weekend at the PNC Championship will be silly and fun, but the enjoyment of watching a father and son -- even a famous father and son -- compete in an event together should be delightful.