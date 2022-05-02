It will be a new course, but not an unfamiliar one for PGA Tour players, when the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship tees off Thursday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. With usual host Quail Hollow preparing for the Presidents Cup, the event will be held on the course in Potomac, Md., where the Booz Allen Classic was contested for 20 years. Rory McIlroy comes in as the defending Wells Fargo champion, and he is the clear 7-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Wells Fargo 2022 field also includes such notable names as Corey Conners (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1), as well as former major winners like Patrick Reed (35-1) and Webb Simpson (40-1).

Can McIlroy continue the tear that made him the runner-up at the Masters his last time out? Or would another veteran like Paul Casey (35-1) or Gary Woodland (35-1) give you better value for your 2022 Wells Fargo Fantasy picks? Before you lock in any Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets on the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, be sure to check out the Fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At last week's Mexico Open, he nailed the winner, backing Jon Rahm as his top choice despite the Spaniard's recent slump. The Fantasy expert knew the "softer field" would benefit the former world No. 1 and allow his talent to shine.

The result? The 27-year-old led wire-to-wire and finally closed the deal for his first victory since his U.S. Open triumph nearly a year ago. Rahm had at least a share of the lead seven other times heading into the final round over that span. He finished it off Sunday, and anyone who followed Gates' advice cashed in.

The expert has been on a roll all season. At the Masters, eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight, including winner Scottie Scheffler and runner-up McIlroy. In fact, the top four players on the final leaderboard were among his picks.

At the Valspar Championship, seven of his picks finished in the top 12, and he was on the money at Phoenix, where his five top selections all ended up in the top 10. He also nailed his picks at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks

Gates is firmly behind McIlroy this week, despite the expert's hesitancy to back defending champions too strongly. The Northern Irishman's final-round-64 at the Masters, which tied the Sunday record, has the expert expecting big things this week at Avenel Farm. McIlroy has finished in the top 10 eight times in 10 appearances in the Wells Fargo, also posting victories in 2010 and 2015. He broke an 18-month victory drought by winning the tournament last year, and he has another win and three top-15 finishes overall in six PGA Tour events this season.

On the other hand, Gates doesn't feel nearly as good about Ancer, ranking him outside his top 15 despite the Mexican-American star's status among the favorites. The 31-year-old has not done much to merit his inclusion among the favorites, aside from a quarterfinal run at the Match Play. But his only top-10 in stroke play this year – in 13 events – came at Mayakoba way back in November. Ancer is 133rd on tour in scoring average (71.4) and 145th in strokes gained tee-to-green, and he has shot in the 60's just three times in his past 12 competitive rounds.

For this week's event at TPC Potomac, Gates is backing a long shot among his top 10 who comes in at around 50-1. This player has been crushing it off the tee and posting solid results, and he should be a strong piece for your Fantasy golf lineup. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Gates' top Wells Fargo Championship Fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

