After a thrilling finish to the RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour is set to visit New Orleans for the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. The tournament is the only team event on the PGA Tour schedule, and features best ball format in the first and third rounds, and alternating shot format in rounds two and four. Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the 4-1 favorites in the latest Zurich Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Top 2023 Zurich Classic prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Zurich Classic 2023 is the team of Max Homa and Collin Morikawa beating Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in head-to-head golf betting at +140 odds (risk $100 to win $140). Homa and Morikawa are both proven winners on the PGA Tour. Homa has five top-10 finishes with one outright win, while Morikawa has four top-10's in 2023.

Both players are elite in several key metrics, and their close personal friendship gives them a distinct advantage over the rest of the Zurich Classic field. As such, McClure sees huge value in taking Homa and Morikawa at plus money odds. You can see the rest of McClure's Zurich Classic prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 Zurich Classic odds, field, top contenders

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay +400

Collin Morikawa/Max Homa +850

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell +1400

Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim +1600

Sam Burns/Billy Horschel +1800

Taylor Montgomery/Kurt Kitayama +2200

Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick +2200

Beau Hossler/Wyndham Clark +2500

Victor Perez/Thomas Detry +2800

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin +2800

Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard +3000

Harris English/Tom Hoge +3000

Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim +3000

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley +3500

Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen +3500

Will Gordon/Davis Thompson +3500

Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore +4000

Davis Riley/Nick Hardy +4000

Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace +4000

Robby Shelton/Lee Hodges +4500

Brendon Todd/Patton Kizire +4500

Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard +4500

Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax +4500

Ben Martin/Chesson Hadley +5000

Doc Redman/Sam Ryder +5000

Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett +5500

Akshay Bhatia/Harry Hall +5500

Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue +6000

Luke List/Henrik Norlander +6500

Aaron Rai/David Lipsky +6500

Scott Piercy/Ryan Palmer +7000

Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh +7000

Ben Taylor/Callum Tarren +7000

Justin Lower/Dylan Wu +7500

Sam Saunders/Eric Cole +8000

Hank Lebioda/Tyler Duncan +8000

Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok +8000

Vincent Norman/Matthias Schwab +9000