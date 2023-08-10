Bryce James, the second son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has changed his high school plans. Just months ago, it seemed like Bryce James was set to leave Sierra Canyon for Campbell Hall, but the young basketball star announced that he would be attending Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Bryce James originally announced that he would be departing Sierra Canyon, where older brother Bronny played high school basketball, for Campbell Hall. However, according to the Los Angeles Times, Bryce James began to reconsider his decision after touring the campus and taking in workouts at Notre Dame.

A rising junior, Bryce James will join a Notre Dame roster that already includes Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P.

Asked about Bryce James' decision, Campbell Hall head coach David Grace told the Times, "I wish him all the best. He's a great kid."

Bryce James is currently a three-star recruit in the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports ratings. 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein says James has the potential to be a star, but he needs more time to develop.

"He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set," Finkelstein writes in his scouting report of James. "He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups. His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game. Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman, but is still just growing into his body a bit and so far from a finished product."