High intensity workout with Katerina Kountouris No. 4

Video: At home HIIT workout

Watch Katerina Kountouris lead 20-minute high intensity workout.

The slow burn could use high intensity switch. Especially to the great outdoors.

Certified personal trainer and professional sports host Katerina Kountouris did just that with her fourth workout routine for MaxPreps and the high school sports community during the COVID-19.

In previous workouts, Kountouris has offered EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) and Tabata bodyweight routines, but today she goes outside to lead viewers through high intensity interval training.

Check back regularly at MaxPreps as Kourtouris continues to help the high school sports community in its quest to stay fit and strong-minded during challenging times. ...

