Following a short stint with Campbell Hall (North Hollywood, Calif.) on the summer circuit, Bryce James will attend Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) for his junior season per multiple media reports, including Joe Tipton of On3.

The youngest son of LeBron James officially enrolled in his new school Wednesday after going 0-4 over the summer at the Section 7 tournament in Arizona with Campbell Hall.

He played with brother Bronny James last season at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), averaging 3.8 points per outing across 12 varsity games. He played on the junior varsity team as a freshman.

Bryce James recently averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest in four games for Strive For Greatness 16U at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. ...

