USA Basketball announced 35 athletes expected to participate in the 2022 USA Basketball Men's U17 National Team training camp June 18-25 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The 12-player roster will be named prior to the team traveling to Europe to compete July 2-10 at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain.

Training camp participants and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Men's Development National Team Committee. Athletes are listed below by graduating class in alphabetical order.

Class of 2023

Kylan Boswell, AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Robert Dillingham, Donda Academy (Simi Valley, Calif.)

Garwey Dual, Carmel (Ind.)

Dennis Evans, Hillcrest (Riverside, Calif.)

Jeremy Fears, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Ronald Holland, Duncanville (Texas)

Jalen Lewis, Overtime Elite

Justin McBride, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Arrinten Page, Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.)

Jaylin Stewart, Garfield (Seattle)

Sean Stewart, Windermere (Fla.)

D.J. Wagner, Camden (Camden, N.J.)

Wesley Yates III, Beaumont United (Beaumont, Texas)

Class of 2024

Marcus Allen, Norland (Miami)

Airious Bailey, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)

Annor Boateng, Central (Little Rock, Ark.)

James Brown, St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com