High school basketball is heating up and the last week of games saw no shortage of outstanding statistical performances. We are highlighting some of the top boys and girls efforts in this edition of Stat Freaks.

Ontario Christian (Ontario, Calif.) is 19-2 this season and have a 3-point machine in junior Dejah Saldivar.

On Jan. 13 against Linfield Christian (Temecula, Calif.), Saldivar could not miss. She made history by draining a state-record 17 3-pointers. All of her 51 points were tallied from distance and she drained five straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Saldivar leads the country with 99 made 3-pointers this season. ...

