MaxPreps National Junior of the Year Tre Johnson announced he would be attending the defending GEICO Nationals champions Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) for his senior season late Friday night.

The No. 3-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024 joins the top-ranked team in the final National Top 10 in 2022-23, teaming up with other top prospects James Brown, B.J. Davis, Jasper Johnson, Tyler McKinley, Aaron Rowe and Jalen Shelley on a loaded roster for the Lions.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field, 42 percent from three-point range and 91 percent from the free throw line last season to lead Lake Highlands to the Class 6A state title and top 10 national ranking.

During a successful junior campaign, Johnson surpassed 2,000 career points in the state tournament quarterfinals and led the way with a game-high 29 points in the Wildcats' 55-44 victory over Beaumont United in the UIL Class 6A state title game.

The elite prospect also had a strong spring on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 17 games for Houston Hoops who qualified for Peach Jam with a record of 9-8 in the regular season. ...

