Annually the premier high school basketball tournament in the nation, the City of Palms Classic announced its 2023 field on Wednesday. The 50th annual event will take place Dec. 18-23 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla.

Since 1994, over 100 former participants have gone on to become first round picks in the NBA Draft, including Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Jayson Tatum and John Wall.

Here is a look at the participants in the 16-team tournament field, Small-Town Signature Series and Sunshine Series.

16-team tournament field: Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia, Pa.), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.), Cannon (Concord, N.C.), Columbus (Miami, Fla.), Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), Mariner (Cape Coral, Fla.), McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.), Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), North Mecklenburg (Huntersville, N.C.), Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.), Richmond Heights (Richmond Heights, Ohio), Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Small-Town Signature Series: Buckhorn (New Market, Ala.), Charlotte (Punta Gorda, Fla.), Lexington (S.C.), Lyon County (Eddyville, Ky.)

Sunshine Series: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Riviera Prep (Miami, Fla.), Victory Christian Academy (Lakeland, Fla.), Windermere Prep (Windermere, Fla.)

The City of Palms Classic will have a major impact on the national rankings as the winner is likely to assume the No.

