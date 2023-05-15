The one-and-one free throw is being replaced in high school basketball beginning next season. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) basketball rules committee changed Rule 4-8-1, eliminating the one-and-one in favor of two shots after the fifth foul in each quarter.

The rule change, as well as others, were approved at the annual NFHS meeting April 24-26 in Indianapolis. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

Under the change, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com