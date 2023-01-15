No. 1 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) remains undefeated after winning the 38th Annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions over No. 4 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) 72-66 on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Mo.



Link Academy (18-0) never relinquished the lead after going on a 7-0 run in the second quarter.



Five-star Baylor commit Ja'Kobe Walter led Link Academy with 17 points while Elliot Cadeau added 16. Cade Phillips chipped in 13 including a highlight slam dunk.



Five-star senior Matas Buzelis led Sunrise Christian (12-4) with 24 points and six rebounds while five-star Arkansas commit Layden Blocker contributed 16 points.



Sunrise Christian jumped out to an 11-10 first quarter lead as four-star Ohio State commit Scotty Middleton had four points and Blocker had a 3-pointer.



Middleton scored the first basket of the second quarter before Link Academy scored seven straight points. ...

