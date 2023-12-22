National Top 10 No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) made a statement in the first City of Palms Classic quarterfinal contest on Thursday as the Eagles blew past MaxPreps Top 25 No. 5 Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) 95-55 paced by 20 points apiece from top-ranked Duke signee Cooper Flagg and five-star senior Derik Queen.

The Eagles led wire-to-wire as the contest was never in doubt. The Sunshine State powerhouse methodically stretched their lead out throughout the game, leading 26-13 at the first quarter, 48-26 at the half and 70-44 at the end of the third period.

Montverde Academy dominated in all facets of the game, shooting 63.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range while holding Archbishop Stepinac to 33.9 percent shooting from the field and 18.5 percent from three-point range.

Five-star Georgia signee Asa Newell also had an impressive performance for Montverde Academy as he finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while five-star Indiana signee Liam McNeeley chipped in 16 points and four rebounds in the win.

Four-star Kentucky signee Boogie Fland finished with a game-high 23 points in the loss for the Crusaders.

Montverde Academy (12-0) advances to tomorrow's City of Palms Classic semifinals contest at 7 p.m. ...

