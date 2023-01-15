Springfield, Mass. — The highly anticipated matchup of five-star seniors lived up to expectations as No. 14 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) defeats No. 11 Camden (N.J.) 66-62 behind 27 points and six rebounds from Duke signee Jared McCain.

Kentucky-signee D.J. Wagner also finished with 27 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Panthers of Camden.

Five-star Kentucky signee Aaron Bradshaw got the scoring started with a 3-pointer from the right corner before McCain quickly responded on the other end with a 3-pointer from the left corner.

After the teams traded a pair of baskets, Centennial went on a 7-1 run to put themselves ahead 12-6 midway through the first quarter before the Panthers went on a quick 6-0 spurt after a pair of fastbreak dunks from Wagner and Dasear Haskins was followed by a layup from Cornelius Robinson to knot things up 12-12.

The Huskies responded by scoring the final five points of the period to take a 17-12 lead after the first quarter. ...

