No. 9 Simeon (Chicago) remained undefeated by taking down No. 8 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 53-51 in the Highland Shootout on Saturday.



With the game knotted at 51, Simeon senior Miles Rubin got open underneath the basket and slammed it home to give the Wolverines the two-point lead with 18 seconds left. Moments later, the game was a final as Imhotep missed a 3-pointer that would have won the game.



Miles and brother Wesley Rubin led Simeon in scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while senior Sam Lewis added 12 points and Jalen Griffith chipped in 11.



Junior Ahmad Nowell led Imhotep Charter with a game-high 16 points and Justin Edwards added 13, including a pair of highlight dunks before fouling out with 2:56 to play.



After trailing 26-23 at halftime, Simeon closed out the game strong by outscoring the Panthers by five points in the second half.



Simeon jumped out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead by scoring seven unanswered points to end the frame, including a 3-pointer by Griffith with under a minute to play.



The second quarter was all Imhotep. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com