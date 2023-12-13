Louisiana players hold 19 of the top 30 spots on the MaxPreps National High School Boys Basketball record book list of single-season scoring leaders, so it shouldn't be any surprise the Bayou State has many of the single-season assist leaders as well.



Single-season assists is the latest addition to the MaxPreps boys basketball record book. In the coming weeks, career, single-season and single-game records for rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots will be added.



MaxPreps National High School Boys Basketball Record Book: Single-season assists



Perhaps the question should be: Why aren't more Louisiana players on the list? Huey Scott of Florien (La.) tops the record book with 748 assists in 1980. ...

