MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 8 Paul VI
Healthy Panthers should contend for third consecutive WCAC regular season title and much more.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Glenn Farello
Last Season: No. 52 in final Top 100, 27-9 (WCAC regular season co-champions)
Key Contributors:
Tyler Coleman (6-foot-6, Jr., F)
Josiah Freeman (6-4, Sr., G)
Trevor Keels (6-5, Jr., G)
Christian May (6-4, So., G)Knasir McDaniel (5-9, So., G)
William Paige (5-10, Sr., G)
Jeremy Roach (6-2, Sr., G) — Committed to Duke
Luke Triggs (6-5, Jr., F)Key Games/Events:
Dec. 7 vs. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — National Hoopfest DC
Dec. 14 at Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)
Dec. 29 vs. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) — Slam Dunk to the Beach
Jan. 4 vs. ...
