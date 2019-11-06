MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 8 Paul VI

Healthy Panthers should contend for third consecutive WCAC regular season title and much more.

No. 8 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.)

Head Coach: Glenn Farello

Last Season: No. 52 in final Top 100, 27-9 (WCAC regular season co-champions)

Key Contributors:

Tyler Coleman (6-foot-6, Jr., F)

Josiah Freeman (6-4, Sr., G)

Trevor Keels (6-5, Jr., G)

Christian May (6-4, So., G)

Knasir McDaniel (5-9, So., G)

William Paige (5-10, Sr., G)

Jeremy Roach (6-2, Sr., G) — Committed to Duke

Luke Triggs (6-5, Jr., F)Key Games/Events:

Dec. 7 vs. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — National Hoopfest DC

Dec. 14 at Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

Dec. 29 vs. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) — Slam Dunk to the Beach

Jan. 4 vs. ...

