MaxPreps Top 10 high school basketball players of the past decade
Ben Simmons, Michael Porter Jr., Jabari Parker lead list of best hoop players in 2010s.
Video: Top 10 High School Basketball Players of the Decade
See who dominated the high school hardwood in the 2010s.
As the calendar turns and a new decade commences, we begin to reminisce on the previous decade of high school basketball.
Our list of the Top 10 high school basketball players of the decade takes into account the prep success of each player and doesn't factor the next-level accomplishments or accolades.
Looking back at the previous decade, there was an abundance of talented players to chose from, as players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Romeo Langford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Trae Young, James Wiseman and Shabazz Muhammad narrowly missed the cut.
In the end, these 10 players distinguished themselves above the rest with spectacular high school basketball careers.
